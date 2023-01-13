A Russian reservist called up in Putin’s partial mobilisation bids farewell to relatives and acquaintances in Omsk on January 6. Photo: Reuters
Russia could raise draft age amid heavy Ukraine losses

  • Putin has backed proposals to increase the age limit from 27 to 30 in a move that would boost the number of Russian troops by 30 per cent
  • The lower limit would also be raised from 18 to 21, but only after a ‘transition period’

Reuters

Updated: 3:33am, 13 Jan, 2023

