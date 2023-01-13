Ukrainian troops fire a rocket launcher on the outskirts of Soledar on Wednesday. Photo:AFP
Ukraine war
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine forces holding Soledar positions, inflicting big losses on Russia’s forces

  • The president says units defending the city, as well as nearby Bakhmut, will be provided with ammunition and ‘everything necessary’
  • The capture of Soledar would allow Russia to sell a much-needed victory back home after months of humiliating battlefield reversals

Agencies

Updated: 5:03am, 13 Jan, 2023

