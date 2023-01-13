Badly injured Russians are being returned to the frontline in Ukraine. Photo Reuters
Severely injured Russians sent back to Ukraine frontline with punctured lungs and shrapnel wounds
- Severely wounded troops are sent into combat instead of to a military medical commission for examination, Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia group said
- The Human Rights Council in Russia is investigating the matter after receiving complaints from hospital staff in Moscow and in Donetsk, Ukraine
