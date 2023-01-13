Badly injured Russians are being returned to the frontline in Ukraine. Photo Reuters
Badly injured Russians are being returned to the frontline in Ukraine. Photo Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Severely injured Russians sent back to Ukraine frontline with punctured lungs and shrapnel wounds

  • Severely wounded troops are sent into combat instead of to a military medical commission for examination, Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia group said
  • The Human Rights Council in Russia is investigating the matter after receiving complaints from hospital staff in Moscow and in Donetsk, Ukraine

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:49pm, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Badly injured Russians are being returned to the frontline in Ukraine. Photo Reuters
Badly injured Russians are being returned to the frontline in Ukraine. Photo Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE