Fog covers Kyiv’s city centre, on January 14, 2023. A series of explosions rocked Kyiv on Saturday morning and minutes later air raid sirens started to wail as an apparent missile attack on the Ukrainian capital was underway. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine reports new Russian missile attack targeting Kyiv infrastructure

  • An unidentified infrastructure object was hit in the city where emergency services were operating, according to the city’s military administration
  • It was not immediately clear whether several facilities in Kyiv were targeted or just the one that was reported hit, no casualties have been reported so far

Associated Press and Reuters

Updated: 7:14pm, 14 Jan, 2023

