Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a fatal Russian missile strike, in Dnipro, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine: 25 dead, 43 missing, after Russian missile attack on Dnipro residential building

  • A missile attack on Saturday hit a nine-storey block of flats; by Sunday afternoon 73 injured people had been rescued, including 13 children
  • Rescuers were still looking for dozens more residents; screams for help could be heard hours after the impact from those trapped in the rubble

dpa
dpa

Updated: 11:33pm, 15 Jan, 2023

