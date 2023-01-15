Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a fatal Russian missile strike, in Dnipro, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: 25 dead, 43 missing, after Russian missile attack on Dnipro residential building
- A missile attack on Saturday hit a nine-storey block of flats; by Sunday afternoon 73 injured people had been rescued, including 13 children
- Rescuers were still looking for dozens more residents; screams for help could be heard hours after the impact from those trapped in the rubble
