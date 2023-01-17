Emergency personnel work at the site in Dnipro, Ukraine on Monday, after an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine says Russia strike pattern suggests it is low on ballistic missiles

  • Moscow’s forces are stepping up use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems on ground targets, instead of the modern Iskander munitions
  • Dwindling stocks of weaponry could become key issues for both sides in a war that has raged for almost 11 months and appears set to continue

Reuters
Updated: 5:12am, 17 Jan, 2023

