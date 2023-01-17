A woman and a child leave tributes near the site where a residential building was hit by a Russian missile in Dnipro, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: child’s body pulled from Dnipro high-rise, 41 deaths from missile strike and 25 missing
- Emergency crews have cleared about 90 per cent of the rubble since Saturday’s fatal strike; 79 people were wounded
- A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that more than 9,000 civilians have been killed in the war, including 453 children, amid ‘80,000 crimes by Russian invaders’
