Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov makes controversial remarks and accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov makes controversial remarks and accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Lavrov compares West’s approach to Russia with Hitler’s ‘Final Solution’ in tirade

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US is ‘waging war against our country with the same task’ as the Nazi leader
  • The ‘Final Solution’ was Hitler’s Holocaust blueprint, which led to the murder of 6 million Jews and members of other minorities

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:16pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov makes controversial remarks and accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov makes controversial remarks and accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE