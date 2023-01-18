Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov makes controversial remarks and accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lavrov compares West’s approach to Russia with Hitler’s ‘Final Solution’ in tirade
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US is ‘waging war against our country with the same task’ as the Nazi leader
- The ‘Final Solution’ was Hitler’s Holocaust blueprint, which led to the murder of 6 million Jews and members of other minorities
