Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine’s Zelensky writes letter to China’s Xi Jinping, calls for speed from allies
- The president warned world leaders in Davos that ‘tyranny is outpacing democracies’, even as Germany hesitates over supplying Kyiv with Leopard tanks
- He also sought to make contact with Xi in the hope that Beijing would use its influence over Russia’s Putin
