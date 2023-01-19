Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko competes in the evening gown competition during the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans on January 11. Photo: AP
Miss Ukraine says some girls at Miss Universe pageant ‘didn’t know there was a war’
- Contestant Viktoria Apanasenko also talked about how she had to smile while on the same stage as Miss Russia, who was wearing a dress ‘the colour of blood’
- The pageant took place the same day a Russian missile killed more than 40 people in a residential building in Ukraine
