CIA Director William Burns speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington in April 2021. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
CIA director William Burns visits Kyiv, meets Ukraine’s Zelensky Volodymyr

  • Washington is about to send another US$2.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, including for the first time Stryker armoured vehicles
  • Burns has briefed Zelensky repeatedly both before and since Russia launched its invasion, passing on US intelligence findings about Moscow’s war plans

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:43am, 20 Jan, 2023

