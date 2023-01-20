CIA Director William Burns speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington in April 2021. Photo: Reuters
CIA director William Burns visits Kyiv, meets Ukraine’s Zelensky Volodymyr
- Washington is about to send another US$2.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, including for the first time Stryker armoured vehicles
- Burns has briefed Zelensky repeatedly both before and since Russia launched its invasion, passing on US intelligence findings about Moscow’s war plans
