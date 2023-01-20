Sergei Mironov, head of the A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth party, with a sledgehammer given to him by the Wagner group. Photo: Reuters
Russian politician poses with sledgehammer in tribute to Wagner mercenaries
- The macabre gift appeared to be a thank you to Sergei Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia party, for his support of the group’s exploits in Ukraine
- The former paratrooper hailed Wagner as ‘a heroic military formation’ after it spearheaded an operation that saw Russian forces capture Soledar
