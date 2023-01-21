A man wearing a camouflage uniform walks out of PMC Wagner Centre in St Petersburg, Russia in November. Photo: Reuters
A man wearing a camouflage uniform walks out of PMC Wagner Centre in St Petersburg, Russia in November. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: US designates Russia’s Wagner group as ‘transnational criminal organisation’

  • The move will allow wider sanctions on the private mercenary army, whose growing influence has made it a rival to Russia’s formal military
  • The group, controlled by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, is said to have about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, 80 per cent of them drawn from prisons

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:58am, 21 Jan, 2023

