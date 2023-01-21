Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group military contractor. Photo: AP
‘What crime?’ Russia’s Wagner chief writes letter to White House over new US sanctions
- Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military contractor, addressed the note to national security spokesperson John Kirby, asking: ‘What crime was committed?’
- John Kirby had said that Wagner, which supports the Russian forces invasion of Ukraine, would be designated a significant ‘transnational criminal organisation’
