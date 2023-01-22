The funeral ceremony for victims of the January 18 helicopter crash, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in which 14 people died. Phto: EPA-EFE
The funeral ceremony for victims of the January 18 helicopter crash, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in which 14 people died. Phto: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

‘Not broken by war’: Ukraine holds memorial for helicopter crash victims as Russian killing continues

  • Mourners clutching roses gathered near Maidan Square in Ukraine’s capital to pay their final respects to those who died in the shock accident
  • Russian military said it made territorial gains in a new offensive in southern Ukraine on Saturday, killing 30 Ukrainians and disabling military vehicles

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:10am, 22 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The funeral ceremony for victims of the January 18 helicopter crash, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in which 14 people died. Phto: EPA-EFE
The funeral ceremony for victims of the January 18 helicopter crash, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in which 14 people died. Phto: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE