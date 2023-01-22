Ukrainian artillerymen on the road in Donetsk region on Saturday. Photo: AFP
‘Global indecision killing more of our people’: Ukraine blasts allies
- On Friday, some 50 nations agreed to provide Kyiv with military hardware. On Saturday, Germany refused to supply its vaunted Leopard tanks
- ‘Today’s indecision is killing more of our people,’ Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. ‘Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians’
