A man walks near a destroyed school in Drobysheve, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
Putin ally says West’s deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe

  • Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma, warns US and Nato’s support of Ukraine will encourage retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons
  • Poland lashes out at Germany’s decision to veto transfer of German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Reuters

Updated: 8:40pm, 22 Jan, 2023

