A man walks near a destroyed school in Drobysheve, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Putin ally says West’s deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
- Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma, warns US and Nato’s support of Ukraine will encourage retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons
- Poland lashes out at Germany’s decision to veto transfer of German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine
