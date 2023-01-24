Polish soldiers in German-made Leopard 2 tanks advance at the Biedrusko Military training ground in western Poland in March 2014. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine vows to tackle corruption scandal, as allies jostle over tanks
- President Zelensky says sweeping personnel changes are being made after his government was hit by high-profile graft allegations
- The corruption scandal could dampen Western support for Kyiv just as European countries bicker over sending German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Polish soldiers in German-made Leopard 2 tanks advance at the Biedrusko Military training ground in western Poland in March 2014. Photo: EPA-EFE