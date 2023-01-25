A Leopard 2 main battle tank fires during Bundeswehr land operations exercise in Bergen, Germany in October 2013. Photo: dpa
Germany to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks, reports say
- Berlin will also allow allies with stocks of the armoured vehicles to supply them to Kyiv, according to local media
- The US, meanwhile, is leaning towards sending Abrams M1 tanks, with an announcement possible this week
