A Leopard 2 main battle tank fires during Bundeswehr land operations exercise in Bergen, Germany in October 2013. Photo: dpa
A Leopard 2 main battle tank fires during Bundeswehr land operations exercise in Bergen, Germany in October 2013. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Germany to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks, reports say

  • Berlin will also allow allies with stocks of the armoured vehicles to supply them to Kyiv, according to local media
  • The US, meanwhile, is leaning towards sending Abrams M1 tanks, with an announcement possible this week

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:03am, 25 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Leopard 2 main battle tank fires during Bundeswehr land operations exercise in Bergen, Germany in October 2013. Photo: dpa
A Leopard 2 main battle tank fires during Bundeswehr land operations exercise in Bergen, Germany in October 2013. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE