The Wagner Centre office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Russian parliament head backs ban on public criticism of Wagner fighters
- The group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, asked Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, to make it an offence to criticise or be negative about Wagner
- In response, parliament said ‘all those who defend our country – soldiers, volunteers, mobilised men, and members of the PMC – are heroes’ and deserved respect
