An Australian army M1A1 Abrams main battle tank fires a round at a target at the Puckapunyal Military Base some 100km north of Melbourne in May 2019. Photo: AFP
In reversal, US to send advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine
- Biden announced the decision at the White House, thanking Germany for ‘stepping up’ to supply Kyiv with its own Leopard 2 tanks
- Washington had initially resisted providing the powerful vehicles, but changed tack to help break a diplomatic logjam with Berlin over how best to help Ukraine
