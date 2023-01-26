Ppeople take pictures at the fountain of the City Garden in the Ukrainian city of Odesa in October 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine’s Odesa wins Unesco status despite Russia opposition

  • The port city, known as the ‘pearl of the Black Sea’, has been added to the World Heritage List
  • Russia, which invaded Ukraine last year, has tried repeatedly to delay the vote to recognise the site’s value and ‘the duty of all humanity to protect it’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:44am, 26 Jan, 2023

