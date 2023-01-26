Ppeople take pictures at the fountain of the City Garden in the Ukrainian city of Odesa in October 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Odesa wins Unesco status despite Russia opposition
- The port city, known as the ‘pearl of the Black Sea’, has been added to the World Heritage List
- Russia, which invaded Ukraine last year, has tried repeatedly to delay the vote to recognise the site’s value and ‘the duty of all humanity to protect it’
Ppeople take pictures at the fountain of the City Garden in the Ukrainian city of Odesa in October 2022. Photo: AFP