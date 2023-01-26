A Ukrainian service member fires a machine gun at a position on the front line near the town of Soledar on January 14. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Reuters
A Ukrainian service member fires a machine gun at a position on the front line near the town of Soledar on January 14. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

‘Soledar is gone’: Ukraine admits Russia controls Donetsk town

  • Outnumbered Ukrainian troops have pulled back after weeks of heavy fighting, unable to prevail against waves of Moscow’s ‘cannon fodder’
  • Russia’s capture of the salt-mining town was its first battlefield victory in months, and came on the back of a slew of humiliating defeats

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:36am, 26 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ukrainian service member fires a machine gun at a position on the front line near the town of Soledar on January 14. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Reuters
A Ukrainian service member fires a machine gun at a position on the front line near the town of Soledar on January 14. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE