Graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters are seen in a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in Krasnodar region, Russia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters are seen in a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in Krasnodar region, Russia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US targets Chinese firm for helping Russia’s Wagner group in Ukraine

  • Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co is said to have provided satellite imagery to enable the mercenaries’ combat operations
  • The company was sanctioned as part of a slew of actions against the Wagner group, which the US has designated a transnational criminal organisation

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:10am, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters are seen in a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in Krasnodar region, Russia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters are seen in a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in Krasnodar region, Russia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE