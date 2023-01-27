Graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters are seen in a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in Krasnodar region, Russia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US targets Chinese firm for helping Russia’s Wagner group in Ukraine
- Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co is said to have provided satellite imagery to enable the mercenaries’ combat operations
- The company was sanctioned as part of a slew of actions against the Wagner group, which the US has designated a transnational criminal organisation
Graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters are seen in a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in Krasnodar region, Russia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters