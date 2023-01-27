Footage from an undisclosed location by a Russian human rights group shows Andrei Medvedev, a man who claims to have been a member of Russian mercenary group Wagner and who fled to Norway on January 13, seeking asylum in the Scandinavian country. Photo: Gulagu.net via AFP
Ex-Wagner fighter Andrei Medvedev saw comrades shot for fleeing Ukraine front line, his lawyer says
- The former mercenary commander says he fears for his own life after watching what happened to Russian prisoners made to fight in Moscow’s invasion
- Medvedev escaped to Norway and is living in a secret location while being questioned by police about his experiences in Ukraine
Footage from an undisclosed location by a Russian human rights group shows Andrei Medvedev, a man who claims to have been a member of Russian mercenary group Wagner and who fled to Norway on January 13, seeking asylum in the Scandinavian country. Photo: Gulagu.net via AFP