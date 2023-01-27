Nikolai Romanov, a former monk known as Father Sergiy until he was excommunicated by the Russian Orthodox Church, was handed a new prison sentence on charges of inciting hatred. Photo: AP
Covid-denying Russian monk sentenced to 7 years for inciting hatred
- Nikolai Romanov urged his followers to disobey the government’s lockdown measures and spread conspiracy theories about a global plot to control the masses
- A police officer in Soviet times, after quitting he was convicted of murder, robbery and assault and sentenced to 13 years, becoming a monk after his release
