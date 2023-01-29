The island of Kunashir, one of four islands known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. File photo: Reuters
Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
- Japan recently tightened sanctions on Russia in response to Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities
- Russia’s foreign ministry says there will be no improvement in ties unless Japan shows ‘respect’
