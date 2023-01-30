Ukrainian soldiers atop an APC tank before going to the frontline in the Donetsk region. Photo: AP
At least three killed by Russian shelling of Kherson, attack repelled in Donetsk region, Ukraine says
- The strikes on Kherson also injured at least nine people and damaged a hospital, a school and other buildings
- Kyiv’s forces say they repelled attacks in Blahodatne and other settlements in Donetsk, while Russia’s Wagner group claimed it had taken control of the village
Ukrainian soldiers atop an APC tank before going to the frontline in the Donetsk region. Photo: AP