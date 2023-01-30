Ukrainian soldiers atop an APC tank before going to the frontline in the Donetsk region. Photo: AP
At least three killed by Russian shelling of Kherson, attack repelled in Donetsk region, Ukraine says

  • The strikes on Kherson also injured at least nine people and damaged a hospital, a school and other buildings
  • Kyiv’s forces say they repelled attacks in Blahodatne and other settlements in Donetsk, while Russia’s Wagner group claimed it had taken control of the village

Agence France-Presse and Reuters
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 12:10am, 30 Jan, 2023

