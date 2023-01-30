A woman walks by a destroyed Russian tank displayed on a Kyiv street on January 26. A Russian firm is now offering money to soldiers who destroy or capture foreign tanks. Photo: AP
A woman walks by a destroyed Russian tank displayed on a Kyiv street on January 26. A Russian firm is now offering money to soldiers who destroy or capture foreign tanks. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: Russian firm offers cash bounties to destroy or capture Western tanks

  • Fores, in the energy sector, said it will pay US$72,000 to the first Russian soldier to destroy one of the tanks, and US$7,200 for subsequent attacks
  • The company also said it would pay US$215,000 bounty on Western-made fighter jets, if ever delivered; Ukraine is expecting to receive foreign tanks in the coming months

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:19pm, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks by a destroyed Russian tank displayed on a Kyiv street on January 26. A Russian firm is now offering money to soldiers who destroy or capture foreign tanks. Photo: AP
A woman walks by a destroyed Russian tank displayed on a Kyiv street on January 26. A Russian firm is now offering money to soldiers who destroy or capture foreign tanks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE