A woman walks by a destroyed Russian tank displayed on a Kyiv street on January 26. A Russian firm is now offering money to soldiers who destroy or capture foreign tanks. Photo: AP
Ukraine: Russian firm offers cash bounties to destroy or capture Western tanks
- Fores, in the energy sector, said it will pay US$72,000 to the first Russian soldier to destroy one of the tanks, and US$7,200 for subsequent attacks
- The company also said it would pay US$215,000 bounty on Western-made fighter jets, if ever delivered; Ukraine is expecting to receive foreign tanks in the coming months
