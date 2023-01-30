Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during their visit to the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Monday. Photo: via AFP
Zelensky visits southern Ukraine with Danish prime minister Frederiksen
- The Ukrainian president met Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in city of Mykolayiv during a rare visit by a foreign leader to area close to front lines
- They visited a port and wounded soldiers in hospital; Danish defence ministry recently said Denmark would donate 19 artillery systems to help Ukraine fight Russia
