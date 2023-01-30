Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during their visit to the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Monday. Photo: via AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Zelensky visits southern Ukraine with Danish prime minister Frederiksen

  • The Ukrainian president met Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in city of Mykolayiv during a rare visit by a foreign leader to area close to front lines
  • They visited a port and wounded soldiers in hospital; Danish defence ministry recently said Denmark would donate 19 artillery systems to help Ukraine fight Russia

Reuters
Updated: 11:14pm, 30 Jan, 2023

