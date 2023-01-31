A US Air Force airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at the 86th Air Base near Fetesti, Romania, in February 2022. Photo: US Air Force via Reuters
A US Air Force airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at the 86th Air Base near Fetesti, Romania, in February 2022. Photo: US Air Force via Reuters
Ukraine war
Joe Biden says no F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

  • The fourth-generation fighter aircraft are next on Kyiv’s wish list after Western allies agreed to supply its forces with main battle tanks
  • Zelensky, meanwhile, says Moscow has begun exacting its revenge for Ukraine’s resistance to its invasion with relentless attacks in the east.

Reuters
Updated: 7:05am, 31 Jan, 2023

