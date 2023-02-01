European Union and Ukraine flags flutter outside EU Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium in February 2022. Photo: Reuters
EU-Ukraine summit to be held in Kyiv in ‘powerful signal’ to Russia
- Ukraine is also expecting up to 140 modern tanks from Western allies, as Moscow’s forces claim new ground near Bakhmut
- US President Biden, who earlier signalled he would not send F-16s to Kyiv, says he will discuss Ukraine’s new requests for advanced weaponry with Zelensky
