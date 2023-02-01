Ukrainian business tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky. File photo: Reuters
Ukrainian business tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine authorities raid homes of billionaire Kolomoisky, former interior minister Avakov

  • Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky’s home was searched, according to reports; he is one of Ukraine’s richest men and a one-time ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky
  • Arsen Avakov said his own house searched as part of investigation into purchase of Airbus helicopters; one crashed last month killing 14, including Interior Minister

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:43pm, 1 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian business tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky. File photo: Reuters
Ukrainian business tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE