US citizen Alicia Day, detained for walking a calf in Moscow that she said she had bought to save from slaughter, attends a court hearing there on Wednesday. Photo: via Reuters
US woman Alicia Day detained in Russia after walking calf in Moscow ‘so it wouldn’t be eaten’
- Video showed Day, 34, saying she had got a driver to bring the calf to Red Square by car; she was fined US$285 and sentenced to 13 days of ‘administrative arrest’
- Day had been living in a suburb of Moscow on a tourist visa, the RIA news agency said, and had carried out similar acts of protest before in other nations
