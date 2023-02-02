Two Grey Eagle drones sit on the tarmac at Forward Operating Base Shan in Logar Province, Afghanistan in April 2012. Photo: US Army via AFP
US firm offers Ukraine advanced Grey Eagle and Reaper drones for US$1
- General Atomic Aeronautical Systems says wants to supply Kyiv with 2 of the military surveillance units but needs US government approval
- The US military has provided Ukraine with small attack and surveillance drones, but nothing with similar advanced technologies and long-range abilities
Two Grey Eagle drones sit on the tarmac at Forward Operating Base Shan in Logar Province, Afghanistan in April 2012. Photo: US Army via AFP