EU President Ursula von der Leyen and a team of policy commissioners discuss how to bring Ukraine in line with EU standards. Photo: Bloomberg
High-level Kyiv visit aims to deepen EU-Ukraine ties as Russia prepares massive missile attacks
- Senior policy commissioners will discuss Ukraine’s financial, business and energy needs, and how to bring its legislation into line with EU standards
- Moscow is organising massive new strikes on targets by the Russian Black Sea fleet, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command said
EU President Ursula von der Leyen and a team of policy commissioners discuss how to bring Ukraine in line with EU standards. Photo: Bloomberg