EU President Ursula von der Leyen and a team of policy commissioners discuss how to bring Ukraine in line with EU standards. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
High-level Kyiv visit aims to deepen EU-Ukraine ties as Russia prepares massive missile attacks

  • Senior policy commissioners will discuss Ukraine’s financial, business and energy needs, and how to bring its legislation into line with EU standards
  • Moscow is organising massive new strikes on targets by the Russian Black Sea fleet, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command said

Associated Press and dpa

Updated: 6:52pm, 2 Feb, 2023

