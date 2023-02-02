Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Mamayev Kurgan Memorial complex in Volgograd during commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad during WWII. Photo: AFP
Vladimir Putin vows victory over Ukraine in speech to mark decisive WWII battle
- President Vladimir Putin compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to victory in the battle of Stalingrad in WWII
- He said Russia was sure it would be victorious in Ukraine, as it had been 80 years ago against Germany
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Mamayev Kurgan Memorial complex in Volgograd during commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad during WWII. Photo: AFP