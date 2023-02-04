A truck is stopped at a petrol station in Frankfurt, Germany, in January. EU governments have tentatively agreed to set a US$100-per-barrel price cap on sales of Russian diesel. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: G7 and EU set US$100 price cap on Russian diesel as fuel ban looms
- The move is part of an effort to limit Moscow’s revenues as it seeks to fund its Ukraine invasion
- The measure will ban firms from providing shipping and services needed to transport the goods, unless the fuels are bought below the agreed price thresholds
