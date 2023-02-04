An image released by Russia’s Defence Ministry, said to be captured Russian service personnel in the latest exchange of prisoners of war. Photo: Reuters
Prisoner swap, power outages, as Russia says ‘Ukraine will burn’ and US warns Turkey
- As the invasion of Ukraine rages on, Russia trades prisoners, strikes a high-voltage substation and issues threats if allies continue to supply arms
- Meanwhile, the United States warns Turkey about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products contravening sanctions
