Power substation burns after a missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine restores power after fire wipes out Odesa substation, beats back Bakhmut attack
- Ukraine’s ailing energy grid that has been hammered by Russian strikes for months, with this latest setback leaving 500,000 people without power
- Ukraine said it fought off a Russian assault on the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, as it endured a fresh wave of shelling in the disputed Donetsk region
Power substation burns after a missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters