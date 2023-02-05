Power substation burns after a missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine restores power after fire wipes out Odesa substation, beats back Bakhmut attack

  • Ukraine’s ailing energy grid that has been hammered by Russian strikes for months, with this latest setback leaving 500,000 people without power
  • Ukraine said it fought off a Russian assault on the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, as it endured a fresh wave of shelling in the disputed Donetsk region

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 9:35am, 5 Feb, 2023

