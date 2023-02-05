Ukraine has been promised more weapons from its allies including 14 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
New long-range weapons will not target Russia, Ukraine says as rocket attacks and fierce fighting continue
- Ukraine says it will only use ‘the weapons of foreign partners’ against Russia’s units in occupied territories for the purpose of ‘de-occupying our land’
- On Sunday, 5 people were injured by Russian rockets in the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, while heavy fighting continued in the Bakhmut
