Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, is seen inside a cockpit of a military Su-24 bomber plane over an unidentified location in footage released on Monday. Photo: Concord via Reuters
Wagner chief challenges Ukraine’s Zelensky to aerial duel over Bakhmut
- Mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin shared a video taken in an aircraft cockpit, claiming he was in a fighter jet that had just bombed the key city
- In the clip, he says he will be in a MiG-29 plane the next day, and asks the Ukrainian leader to ‘meet in the skies’ over Bakhmut
