German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rides a tank as he visits the Leopard 2 vehicles that are due to be supplied to Ukraine in Augustdorf, Germany on February 1. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Germany, Netherlands and Denmark pledge 100 Leopard tanks for Ukraine

  • The promise comes as Russian forces advance towards Bakhmut, a flashpoint town in the Donetsk region
  • Germany’s new defence minister, Boris Pistorius, makes a surprise visit to Kyiv

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:58am, 8 Feb, 2023

