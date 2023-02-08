German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rides a tank as he visits the Leopard 2 vehicles that are due to be supplied to Ukraine in Augustdorf, Germany on February 1. Photo: Reuters
Germany, Netherlands and Denmark pledge 100 Leopard tanks for Ukraine
- The promise comes as Russian forces advance towards Bakhmut, a flashpoint town in the Donetsk region
- Germany’s new defence minister, Boris Pistorius, makes a surprise visit to Kyiv
