The US already has raised concern with China about non-lethal equipment provided to Russia. Photo illustration: Reuters
Ukraine war
Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: G7 weighs sanctioning Chinese firms for aiding Russia’s military

  • The aim is to coordinate a package of measures, which may also target companies in Iran and North Korea, by the 1-year mark of Moscow’s invasion
  • The talks, which are in their early stages, reflect concerns that such firms are providing parts with military uses and helping Russia skirt sanctions

Bloomberg

Updated: 6:31am, 9 Feb, 2023

