The US already has raised concern with China about non-lethal equipment provided to Russia. Photo illustration: Reuters
Ukraine war: G7 weighs sanctioning Chinese firms for aiding Russia’s military
- The aim is to coordinate a package of measures, which may also target companies in Iran and North Korea, by the 1-year mark of Moscow’s invasion
- The talks, which are in their early stages, reflect concerns that such firms are providing parts with military uses and helping Russia skirt sanctions
The US already has raised concern with China about non-lethal equipment provided to Russia. Photo illustration: Reuters