Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address to members of the European Parliament (MEPs). Photo: EPA/EFE
‘We are defending you’, Zelensky gets hero’s welcome as he rallies European allies
- European Parliament treated Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to cheers and a standing ovation as he arrived to press Ukraine’s case
- ‘We are defending against the most anti-European force of the modern world – we are … on the battlefield, along with you’, Zelensky told MEPs
