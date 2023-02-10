Residents take shelter in an underground train station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Photo: AFP
Massive attack on Ukraine’s cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
- Russian strikes hit Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, cutting power; air raid sirens sound across Ukraine at rush hour
- Ukrainian officials say new Russian ground offensive has begun; Russian advances reported in Bakhmut and Vuhledar
