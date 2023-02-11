Expectant mothers in Russia are heading to Argentina in search of healthcare and citizenship for their children. Photo: Shutterstock
Expectant mothers in Russia are heading to Argentina in search of healthcare and citizenship for their children. Photo: Shutterstock
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Pregnant women in sanctions-hit Russia flock to Argentina seeking safety, passports

  • Thirty-three mums-to-be arrived in Buenos Aires on a single flight this week as more flee Western sanctions that have throttled the economy
  • Argentina doesn’t require visas for Russian tourists, incentivising the expectant mothers to enter in search of healthcare and citizenship for their children

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:27am, 11 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP