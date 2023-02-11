The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin inside a cockpit of a bomber plane over an unidentified location. File photo: Concord via Reuters
Ukraine war: Wagner chief admits Russia facing resistance in capturing Bakhmut
- Yevgeny Prigozhin said Moscow must capture the strategic city to firmly establish its presence in eastern Ukraine
- He, however, acknowledged Russian forces are facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian army as it sends more and more units
The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin inside a cockpit of a bomber plane over an unidentified location. File photo: Concord via Reuters