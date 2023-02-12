Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service / EPA-EFE / Handout
Russia blocks access routes for Western arms supplies to Ukraine: Moscow defence ministry
- The Defence Ministry in Moscow did not give details on Saturday of where exactly the rail transport had been blocked
- Russia had repeatedly announced that it would destroy all weapons supplied to Ukraine by Nato member states
