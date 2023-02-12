Russia launched its biggest barrage of missile attacks against Ukraine so far this year, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky completed a visit to European capitals, where he sought more weapons to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Ukraine’s forces hold defence along the frontline in Donetsk, including of the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles raging for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv’s top military commander said on Saturday. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said Russia carries out some 50 attacks daily in Donetsk, a region in Ukraine’s southeast that Moscow has been trying to occupy fully. “Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka,” Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram message after a call with US General Mark Milley. “We reliably hold the defence. In some areas of the front we have managed to regain previously lost positions and gained a foothold.” Zaluzhnyi did not specify where the gains were. He added that Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut, tying to “stabilise” the frontline around the town. The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said on Saturday that his forces are facing fierce resistance around Bakhmut from Ukrainian defenders. On Friday, Britain said Russian forces were making gains north of Bakhmut, but were having a more difficult time attacking Vuhledar, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) further south. It is impossible to independently establish the control areas of each side, as fighting along the frontline has slowed in recent months to what Ukraine defence ministry calls “crawling” attempts to move little by little. Ukraine’s military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that despite Russia’s pressure in Maryinka, a nearly deserted and destroyed small city that has been on the frontline since the start of the war a year ago, Ukrainian forces managed to hold the ground. “Fighting is going on in the city centre, but there have been no changes over the past 24 hours,” Zhdanov said in a social media video. Wagner’s head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said it could take two years for Moscow to control the whole of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine. Moscow last year claimed both as “republics” of Russia, in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal. President Volodymyr Zelensky and other military officials have been on a diplomatic marathon in recent months trying to secure more Western weapons and fighter aircraft. “The key to success on the battlefield is effective fire damage, which requires an appropriate amount of weapons and ammunition,” Zaluzhnyi said. The Odesa region was twice attacked by Russian missiles overnight, the city council said. Bombs were also dropped on Snake Island from two Su-24M jets. Two Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles were fired from Crimea and hit coastline in Odesa region, without casualties. Russia launched another wave of attacks by Iranian-made drones, targeting southern and central regions including Odesa and Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials said. Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said Ukrainian troops shot down three Shahed drones and the governor of Odesa said that air defences shot down four of the aircraft that had attempted to attack energy infrastructure. Warning sirens were also heard in Kyiv. Talks with Russia ‘out of the question’ An adviser to president Zelensky tweeted that talks with Russia “are out of the question,” citing the Kremlin’s committed to stay in occupied areas of Ukraine. A day after a massive Russian missile and drone barrage, Mykhailo Podolyak later tweeted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “declares with a smile, ‘we did not start wars, we do not kill,’” adding, “would you like to enter into any kind of agreement with him?” Ukraine to set up special demining centre Ukraine’s government plans to create a special centre for “humanitarian demining” to coordinate efforts of different law enforcement bodies to remove landmines from roughly 30 per cent of the country. Some 500,000 landmines have been so far removed in liberated territories, Ukraine’s cabinet said on its website. In early September, before Kharkiv and Kherson regions were liberated, the government estimated that almost half of the territory had mines.